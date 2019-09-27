All activities remain suspended at KMDC for 13th consecutive day

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Academic activities as well as medical care services to the general public remained suspended, for 13th consecutive day at, Karachi Medical and Dental Colleges here on Friday.

Medical teachers, right from lecturers to professor and other staff members of the college, pertaining to BPS 17 to BPS 22, waiting for their salaries for past four months, talking to media regretted going for the extreme decision.

"We have been compelled to stop working as have not been paid our monthly salaries since June this year," said Dr. Shoaib Ahmad a senior faculty member of KMDC.

It was mentioned that clearance of dues and regular delivery of salary have emerged to be quite a chronic issue at KMDC as well as other KMC managed hospitals and other concerned institutions.

The situation in KMDC only has severely affected the 1600 plus students of the college while around 500 patients attending the OPDs of it on daily basis are also registered to be facing severe inconvenience.

Meanwhile of the teachers of KMDC, also serving at KMC run Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, have announced that they along with other staff members of the facility may resort to absolute shutdown of the tertiary care institution from Monday.

The decision was attributed to failure of their talks withthe KMC Director for Health Services.