All agri consumers to get Rs 3.60 per unit decrease in power tariff: NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 3.60 per unit decrease in power tariff for agriculture consumers.

The power regulator slashed the basic tariff for agri consumers from Rs 16.60 per unit to Rs 13 per unit at the request of Ministry of Power Division, said a notification.

Ministry of Power Division submitted the request for the tariff reduction on December 14. The decrease would be applicable to all agri consumers of WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) including K-Electric. The consumers would get relief of Rs 28 billion and the Federal government would provide a subsidy in this regard. It would apply to the billing month of November.