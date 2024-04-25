All AJK Inter-varsity Speech Competition urges UNO to ensure early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) State-controlled Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST)-sponsored 5th All Azad Jammu and Kashmir Inter-Universities Speech Competition 2024 centered on "Demographic Engineering by India in IIOJ&K and Its Impact on the Right to Self-Determination" here Thursday called upon the United Nations to ensure early grant of right to self-determination to the volatile Jammu and Kashmir state population.

It was demanded under the spirit of its resolutions on the unresolved global conflict besides taking stringent action against India for her August 5, 2019 forced changing IIOJK special status.

Directorate of Student's Affairs of Mirpur University, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (J&KLC) and the Must Literary Society (MLS), organized the All Azad Jammu and Kashmir Inter-Universities Speech Competition 2024 in the Mechanical Hall of the City Campus of the University here on Thursday. Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Director of MUST business school, presided over the session.

Mirza Wajahat Rashid Baig, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell; Raja Muhammad Aslam Khan, Director, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell; Muhammad Javed Malik, District Information Officer; and representatives of J&KLC had a special participation in the 5th All Azad Jammu and Kashmir Universities Speech Competition 2024.

The panel of judges to determine positions among the debaters was composed of Farrukh Awais Chaudhary, District education Officer, Mirpur; Dr. Nisar Ahmed Gorsi, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology; Ms. Ambreen Rahim, Lecturer, Department of English; and Ms. Shamoon Hashmi, MUST Almuni.

Anika Tahir from the Department of International Relations secured the first position, followed by Afeera Javed from the Department of Allied Health Sciences (Medical Lab Technology) in second place, and Marusha Kamran Hashmi from the Department of International Relations clinched the third position in the All Azad Jammu and Kashmir Inter-Universities Speech Competition of 2024.

Ansir Ali Khan, Deputy Director of Students Affairs, Naveed Shah, Admin Officer, and MLS organized the proceedings of the event.

