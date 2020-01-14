UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Allied Parties In Government United On Development Agenda: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

All allied parties in government united on development agenda: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that all allies in the government were united on the agenda of national development and people's welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that all allies in the government were united on the agenda of national development and people's welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, she said that with unity, interests of the country would be protected on all fronts and the government would take along its allies. She said that the process of national progress would be moved forward in consultation with the allies.

She said that the hopes of elements in the opposition would be dashed and their desires would not become reality.

Dr Firdous said that the impact of the government steps was evident both internally and externally.

She said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia on the directives of Prime Minister were very significant. Pakistan instead of becoming a silent spectator played the role of the third force and the international community was appreciating the contacts and visits of the foreign minister on PM'sdirectives which was manifestation of Pakistan's increasing role in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Iran Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Saudi Arabia All Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

EGA attains highest-ever Emiratisation rate, focus ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC Empl ..

6 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Haftar First Agreed to Sign Agreement ..

2 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB), Norway join hands to ..

2 minutes ago

“Yes, Colonel Rahim is a spy backed by a network ..

56 minutes ago

Minister of Culture receives Japan&#039;s first la ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.