All allied parties in government united on development agenda: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that all allies in the government were united on the agenda of national development and people's welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, she said that with unity, interests of the country would be protected on all fronts and the government would take along its allies. She said that the process of national progress would be moved forward in consultation with the allies.

She said that the hopes of elements in the opposition would be dashed and their desires would not become reality.

Dr Firdous said that the impact of the government steps was evident both internally and externally.

She said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia on the directives of Prime Minister were very significant. Pakistan instead of becoming a silent spectator played the role of the third force and the international community was appreciating the contacts and visits of the foreign minister on PM'sdirectives which was manifestation of Pakistan's increasing role in the region.