All allies are fully intact with govt: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that all the allied parties were fully intact with the government and they would support the treasury benches on the no-trust move.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Q was a faithful allied political party which would fulfill its commitment to support the government.

The minister said holding meetings between the political parties and difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy.

He said the opposition would fail on the matter of no-confidence move.