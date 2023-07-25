Open Menu

All Amendments, Suggestions Of Members Incorporated In Elections (Amendment) Bill: Ayaz Sadiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said all amendments and suggestions of members were incorporated in the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023 adding that the report was prepared after consensus.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said that the Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate jointly constituted a committee comprising members from both houses to address elections-related issues raised by the parliamentarians and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The report was prepared after detailed deliberation and consensus of all members, he added.

Coming hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said those who attacked the parliament and Pakistan Television were now talking about the supremacy of the Parliament. The National Assembly was illegally dissolved by PTI despite moving of vote of no-confidence against the then prime minister by the joint opposition, he added.

The minister said 'Yadgars' (monuments) of those who rendered supreme sacrifices and laid their lives for our motherland were attacked on May 9. He requested the Chair to screen a documentary of those who inflicted loss to Pakistan since 2014.

