All Applications For Industrial Connections To Be Disposed Of Within Nest 10 Days: FESCO Chief

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

All applications for industrial connections to be disposed of within nest 10 days: FESCO Chief

All applications filed two months ago for industrial connections will be disposed of within next 10 days while connections on new applications for industrial, agricultural, commercial and domestic connections will also be provided within a maximum period of one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :All applications filed two months ago for industrial connections will be disposed of within next 10 days while connections on new applications for industrial, agricultural, commercial and domestic connections will also be provided within a maximum period of one month.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Arshad Muneer Warraich while addressing a meeting of business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday.

He termed industries as "lifeline" for national economy and said their electricity related problems would be resovled on a priority basis. However, he expressed concern that the industrial meters which had been deteriorating for some time ago were not being replaced. But now a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for their replacement and all such meters will be replaced within 2 months, he added.

He said that he is also working for developing an Online App on which applications up to 70-kw load can be submitted from home and connection will be provided on this application as per the priority list.

He said that at present Gatti grid station is overloaded but the new grid has been constructed by National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) and it is giving a date of June 2022 for its completion but he is trying to complete this grid as soon as possible so that people could be provided uninterrupted electricity supply during next summer.

FESCO Chief further said that FCCI members could immediately contact him for redressal of their grievances and their complaints would be addressed on priority basis. He explained that there is no shortage of items in the FESCO store and burnt transformer could be replaced immediately.

He said that the burnt transformer would be replaced free of cost during warranty period.

He said that three attempts were made by criminals to steal transformers and electricity lines during last week. One of the thieves was caught.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed addressed the meeting and demanded that a help desk of FESCO should be set up in the FCCI Complex so that the electricity related issues of more than 7,000 members of the chamber could be resolved immediately.

Senior Vice President FCCI Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Vice President Rana Ayub Aslam Manj, Khadim Hussain Mann, Ayub Aslam Manj, Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, Shahid Bajwa, Kashif Zia, Muhammad Fazil, Mirza Muhammad Shafiq, Amir Nisar, Rana Tanveer, Shahid Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Tayyab, Ghulam Hussain, Sanaullah Niazi, Ashfaq Ashraf and Mubashir Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

