UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Apprehensions Of Turkish Contractors Removed: LWMC Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:10 PM

All apprehensions of Turkish contractors removed: LWMC chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry has said that all apprehensions of Turkish contractors have been removed three days back.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that cleanliness work in the city was set to be completed by Sunday evening.

He said that operational work got affected due to non-payment of wages to the workers, which was regrettable.

The LWMC chairman said that all-out efforts would be made to maintain proper cleanliness in each and every area of the city. He said that entire machinery of the LWMC and Turkish contractors was avaiable in the field to complete the task.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Sunday All

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

1 hour ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.