All apprehensions of Turkish contractors removed: LWMC chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry has said that all apprehensions of Turkish contractors have been removed three days back.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that cleanliness work in the city was set to be completed by Sunday evening.

He said that operational work got affected due to non-payment of wages to the workers, which was regrettable.

The LWMC chairman said that all-out efforts would be made to maintain proper cleanliness in each and every area of the city. He said that entire machinery of the LWMC and Turkish contractors was avaiable in the field to complete the task.