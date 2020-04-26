UrduPoint.com
All Appropriate Measures For Taraween In Masajids In Karak: AC Karak

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdul Samad Nazmani visited different masajids and directed the concern quarters to remove mates by spray on the daily basis in order to provide safety to the faithful during prayers.

He along with DPO and SHOs Karak visited different masajids and held meeting with Ulemas, religious scholars and Khateebs and informed them about the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government about prayers in masajids.

He after consultations with local Ulemas and Khateeb removed the carpets from all masajids and directed the TMA officials to conduct spray on daily basis in order to ensure safety to the people from the coronavirus.

It is also mandatory to wear masks and gloves and putting of sanitizers and soaps in the masajids for hand wash.

He said Tehsil administration and local clerics are agreed to follow the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government as far as standing in the lines with a distance of 6 feet.

A lane with circles has also been established for the guidance of people. He said according to the guideline there will less people during the prayer time.

Taraweeh prayers have been recited in most of the masajid in Karak in the light of the precautionary measures of the 20-point agenda of the corona virus. Ulemas of all mosques are also the cornerstone of the district administration's fight against the coronavirus for which Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdul Samad Nazmani thanks all Ulema who extended all out cooperation in this regards.

