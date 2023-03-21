UrduPoint.com

All Are Set To Observe Pakistan Day Across Northern Sindh

Published March 21, 2023

All are set to observe Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

Pakistan Day will be celebrated Thursday with national fervor and enthusiasm across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day will be celebrated Thursday with national fervor and enthusiasm across northern Sindh.

National flag will be hoisted on all public and private buildings in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh.

Special ceremonies in connection with this day will be held in different departments. People will participate in these functions. A special function will take place at Jinnah Municipal Ground Sukkur.

Besides, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will celebrate Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SP Zahid Nazir Viryah.

The officers of the Motorway will welcome commuters, brief them about traffic rules and regulations and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.

