All Are United To Make PM's Vision Of Regional Peace Reality: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region.

All elements of the national power were united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region, he said during a call on by the delegation headed by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad here at General Headquarters, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

The COAS said Ambassador Zalamy had greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in the ongoing peace process.

Zalmay said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan's sincere and unconditional support.

The matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting. Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present in the meeting.\867

More Stories From Pakistan

