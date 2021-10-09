All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday said all the areas of province would be developed on same parity basis and the province would usher into a new phase of prosperity following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday said all the areas of province would be developed on same parity basis and the province would usher into a new phase of prosperity following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a public meeting at Khawza Khela, Swat, he said the country has started journey on the course of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Criticizing the previous governments for corruption and mismanagement, he said the inflation was the outcome of wrong decisions taken by the previous governments that put the country on the brink of financial crises.

The chief minister said the political acumen of the PM and policies of his government were aimed to resolve core issues of people and resolve financial woes of the country.

Highlighting accomplishments of government to facilitate people, the CM said that free health card service, huge allocation for Insaf food Card, Taleem Card, and launching of Kisan Card were some achievements that would benefit needy and deserving people.

Mahmood Khan said that Swat varsity would become functional soon while water scheme at a cost of Rs 7 billion has been approved for Khawaza Khela.

He also announced Rs one billion development package for Khawaza Khela.