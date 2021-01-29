All arrangement completed for Typhoid vaccination campaign: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that all arrangement had been completed for successful implementation of Typhoid vaccination campaign to be launched in urban areas of the city from Feb 1.

He was addressing a meeting to review the arrangements of Typhoid Vaccination Campaign at District Health Office the campaign on Friday.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for the success of the campaign. District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed apprised about the objectives of the campaign and the working schedule of the teams. The Deputy Commissioner directed for utilization of all means of publicity in order to spread the message regarding the importance of this campaign.