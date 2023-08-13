All arrangements finalize to celebrate 76th Independence Day in Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Official arrangements are being finalized in the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, August 14, 2023 on Monday, with national spirit, great zeal, traditional enthusiasm and renewed commitment to make Pakistan prosperous, strong and progressive.

Apart from official arrangements to celebrate the auspicious occasion, the children, youth and the old belonging to every walks of life buying commemorative material and are busy in decorating their houses, streets and organizing special functions to celebrate the Independence Day.

Colorful buntings and national flags line private and public buildings, as well as the city shopping centres, commercial areas, bazaars, streets and roads. Fancy lighting is also being set up to illuminate the night sky to give a festive look.

The sale of National flags, multi-colored garlands, big portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other national heroes is in full swing across Larkana city, towns and villages of the Larkana Division. The people hoist flags on their cars, motorcycles, cycles and auto-rickshaws.

The number of Schools, colleges, Boys Scouts and Girls Guides have chalked out various programmes to highlight the life and achievements of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, significance of the national ideology and the Pakistan Movement.

Besides, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Larkana and other private FM Channels in Larkana have finalized programmes to celebrate 76th Independence Day of the Country on August 14. The programmes will include national songs and tableaux focusing on national responsibility of the nation. Especially Radio Pakistan Larkana are broadcasting special transmission to highlight the services and sacrifices of heroes of Pakistan Movement and to pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

In a meeting to finalized the arrangements to mark the 76th National Independence-Day by the Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho in his office here today.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the arrangements in connection with the celebration of Independence Day-2023 and was decided and finalized that the main function will be held at Commissioner Office Larkana, on Monday, at 7.30 a.m. where the flag hoisting ceremony will be held, where the national flag amid playing of national anthem. One minute silence will be observed in the honor of the day.

The meeting discussed and finalized the Independence Day Programmes in the district up to union council level.

It was informed the meeting that the Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwer Ali Leghari will be the Chief Guest of the Independence Day functions where a smartly dressed contingent of Larkana Police will present guard of honor to the Chief guest.

In this connection, another function also be held at Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, at 8.00a.m.

On the occasion Tabalues will be presented by School Children as well as Milli Nagmas(National Songs) and Naat Khawani will also be arranged.

The Day will start with special thanks-giving prayers in mosques and places of worship for prosperity and solidarity of the Country and for the early liberation of Indian held Kashmir, in all mosques of the District. The national flags will be hoisted on all the main public and private buildings.

National songs, Folk Songs, tablues by the students, march past by Scouts, Police, Rangers will be the part of the celebrations.

Besides, sports/games events like Whanj-wati, Badminton for girls, Kodi Kodi, Shooting ball, Malakhra, Football and Hockey will also be organized to mark the occasion, by the District sports Department Larkana.

On the eve of 76th Independence Day celebrations, District Administration will arranged a fire-works display at Municipal Stadium Larkana, on Monday evening.

All the public and private buildings will be illuminated and decorated with colourful buntings.

Sweets and fruits will also be distributed in various hospitals, while special meals will also be distributed in the inmates of central jail Larkana, district jail Larkana, Darul Amman Larkana and Judicial lock-ups of the district.

The DC Larkana directed all the District Officers and Assistant Commissioners that they should ensure to celebrate the Independence Day programmes in a befitting manner.

The meeting was also attended among others by Heads of Various departments and other officials of various departments.

In this connection, the Municipal Corporation Sukkur has decorated the city's buildings, main Chowks and various roads with National Flags and banners decorated with different slogans and wishes of Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar in respect of 76th Independence Day.

Larkan Press Club (LPC) also celebrates 76th Independence Day. The Commissioner Larkana Division will be the chief guest on the occasion. A Cake on the occasion will mbe cut.

Meanwhile, several social, cultural, literary organizations and political parties have also finalized colourful programmes for celebrating Independence Day with befitting pomp and glory.

Similar programmes will also be organized at district, taluka and union committee levels throughout the Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division..