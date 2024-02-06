All arrangements finalized at polling stations for General Election 2024: DRO

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Tuesday said that all arrangements for the provision of electricity, water and other facilities at polling stations have been finalised for General Election 2024 while arrangements to transport polling staff, security, and others are also completed.

He said that holding fair and transparent elections in the district was the prime duty and instructions are issued to all departments concerned in this regard.

He said to maintain a law-and-order situation in the district during the election process, the support of police, rangers and the Pak Army has been sought.

