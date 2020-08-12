All arrangements finalized for 3-day anti-polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) ::All preparations had been completed for the three-day anti-polio drive in Bajaur district starting from Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao formally inaugurated the anti-polio drive on Wednesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zameen Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas WHO Dr. Waleed and polio officials were also present on the occasion.

"It is the national responsibility of all of us to make the polio campaign a success, so we should all play our part in making it a success," he said.

Ensure access to every child and protect the new generation from polio. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur directed the Polio Officer that no negligence would be tolerated in the polio campaign. The DC was informed on the occasion that about 233153 children in Bajaur district would be vaccinated against polio during the campaign.