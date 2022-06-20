UrduPoint.com

All Arrangements Finalized For By-election In Two Constituencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

All arrangements finalized for by-election in two constituencies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Amir Javed said on Monday the election commission had finalized all arrangements for by-election on two seats of provincial Constituencies of Khushab and Bhakkar districts being held on July 17.

Talking to the media, he said that 94 polling stations had been declared sensitive, of them 34 polling stations of PP-83 Khushab-II and 60 polling stations of PP-90 of Bhakkar-II where police along with Rangers would be deployed.

He said that PP-83 Khushab-II seat was vacated by de-seating of dissident MPA Ghulam Rasool Sangha where eleven candidates were vying for by- election.

Amir Javed said that a total of 322,555 voters including 167,578 male and 152,977 female voters would exercise their right to vote in the election in PP-83 Khushab-II.

For this purpose, 213 polling stations, of them 52 polling stations had been set up for male voters and 52 female voters while 109 combined polling stations had been set up where 1668 polling staff would perform their duty.

He said the seat of PP-90 Bhakkar-II was vacated due to de-seating of dissident MPA Saeed Akbar Nawani where 15 candidates were on the run in by-election.

The Regional Election Commission Sargodha said that a total of 249,306 voters including 132,725 male and 116,581 female voters would exercise their right to vote in PP-90 Bhakkar-II by-election.

He said that 246 polling stations have been set up, of them 36 polling stations were for malevoters and 36 female while 174 combine polling stations where 1840 polling staff would performtheir duty.

Related Topics

Election Rangers Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Male Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab July Media All PP-83 PP-90

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

2 hours ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

2 hours ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

3 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.