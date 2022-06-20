All arrangements finalized for by-election in two constituencies

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Amir Javed said on Monday the election commission had finalized all arrangements for by-election on two seats of provincial Constituencies of Khushab and Bhakkar districts being held on July 17.

Talking to the media, he said that 94 polling stations had been declared sensitive, of them 34 polling stations of PP-83 Khushab-II and 60 polling stations of PP-90 of Bhakkar-II where police along with Rangers would be deployed.

He said that PP-83 Khushab-II seat was vacated by de-seating of dissident MPA Ghulam Rasool Sangha where eleven candidates were vying for by- election.

Amir Javed said that a total of 322,555 voters including 167,578 male and 152,977 female voters would exercise their right to vote in the election in PP-83 Khushab-II.

For this purpose, 213 polling stations, of them 52 polling stations had been set up for male voters and 52 female voters while 109 combined polling stations had been set up where 1668 polling staff would perform their duty.

He said the seat of PP-90 Bhakkar-II was vacated due to de-seating of dissident MPA Saeed Akbar Nawani where 15 candidates were on the run in by-election.

The Regional Election Commission Sargodha said that a total of 249,306 voters including 132,725 male and 116,581 female voters would exercise their right to vote in PP-90 Bhakkar-II by-election.

He said that 246 polling stations have been set up, of them 36 polling stations were for malevoters and 36 female while 174 combine polling stations where 1840 polling staff would performtheir duty.