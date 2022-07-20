All arrangements finalized for maintaining peace during Muharram: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Wednesday said all the arrangements had been finalized for maintaining peace during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

He expressed these views during a joint meeting of peace committee members, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

He said the role of business community, the peace committee, religious leaders, dignitaries of the area and the general citizens was very important for maintaining peace.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Javed Khan, Haji Abdul Halim Kasuria, Raja Akhtar Ali, Haji Abdul Rasheed Dhap, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, Wasim Nawaz, Haji Ghulam Subhani, Qari Khalil Ahmad Siraj, Syed Fayaz Shah Bukhari, Haji Fazlur Rahman Baloch, Malik Mushtaq, Ahmed Dar, Bashir Ahmad Jaria and others.

The deputy commissioner said that he was posted in Dera just a few days ago but he felt happy to see that the local people were very hospitable and well mannered.

"Muharram teaches peace, sacrifice, tolerance and sacrifice," he said.

He stressed for mutual unity to defeat the nefarious objectives of anti-peace elements.

The institutions could do nothing without the cooperation of the people in establishing law and order, he opined.

The restoration of peace was made possible by the sacrifices of the people and the law enforcement agencies.

All the departments and people would have to work together for welfare of the area.

In connection with Muharram, all departments, especially the police department, were fulfilling their responsibilities in terms of security and the foolproof security plan would be fully implemented for the purpose.

On some suggestions were presented by the business community, he said the doors of his office were always open for businessmen and all citizens.

All stakeholders will be taken together for the restoration and development of peace in the region.