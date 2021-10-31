UrduPoint.com

All Arrangements Finalized For Measles, Rubella National Campaign: DHO Ihsan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) ::The Health Department Tank will launch a wide range immunisation drive against measles and rubella from November 15, which will continue till the 27th.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Ihsanullah Bettani said that Health Department Tank has finalized all the arrangements for the National Measles and Rubella Prevention Campaign DHO has appealed the parents that they must vaccinate their children under the age of nine months to 15 years during the national campaign to protect children from diseases such as measles and rubella.

DHO Dr Ihsanullah Bettani added that parents can bring their children to the nearest temporary vaccination center, school or government health centers for free vaccinations against measles and rubella.

