All arrangements finalized regarding Green line bus service in Karachi: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said arrangements have been finalized for the inauguration of 'Green Line Bus' by the Prime Minister Imran Khan today on 10th December under the "Karachi Transformation Plan".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said arrangements have been finalized for the inauguration of 'Green Line Bus' by the Prime Minister Imran Khan today on 10th December under the "Karachi Transformation Plan".

Talking to private news channel the minster said, the operation on trial basis will start from December 11 to 24, however, the commercial operations will start from December 25 and from January 10 onward the full scale operation would be started.

He said that all mega projects for Karachi promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan are being developed and will soon be completed, adding that 40 BRT buses will be arriving from China in March to facilitate mega city at earliest.

He said that planning ministry has received the revised PC-I for the K-IV project which will be approved in the next one month and fresh contracts will be awarded.

"Through K-IV project, we aim to supply 260 million gallons of water to Karachi and by August or September 2023, the project will be completed." The work on three Mehmoodabad nullah is completed and it will be inaugurated in next few days.

"Fifty percent work on the other two drains, Orangi and Gujjar, has been completed and they will be inaugurated before summer next year." The work on these drains included removal of encroachments, construction of roads and laying of storm water drains.

Umar said that the government has plans to build a freight corridor from Kemari Port to Pipri.