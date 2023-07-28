All arrangements finalized to observe Youm e Ashur

All arrangements have been finalized to observe Youm-e-Ashura on Saturday in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana division to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) who sacrificed eternally for the exaltation of Islam, the day will be observed with religious solemnity and reverence amongst strict security arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to observe Youm-e-Ashura on Saturday in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana division to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) who sacrificed eternally for the exaltation of islam, the day will be observed with religious solemnity and reverence amongst strict security arrangements.

In Larkana district, 179 mourning processions will be taken out in Larkana district and 181 majalis will be held, out of which 16 majalis and mourning processions have been declared sensitive and 9 majalis and mourning processions have been declared as highly sensitive. More than 3300 male and female police officials have been deployed.

The district Larkana Police have made strict security arrangements in the entire district and has installed barbed wire on the routes of the mourning processions and CCT cameras have been installed at various places along the passageways to body search of the participants and they are being allowed to enter in the majalis and mourning processions.

In this regard, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan said that anti-terrorism and reserve platoon have also been kept on standby at the police headquarters to deal with any untoward situation during Muharram.

All routes of the processions will be cleaned, he said, adding that police and other law enforcement agencies as well as volunteers from various associations have been roped in for comprehensive security of all Imambargahs and processions.

He also said that the additional police checkpoints have also been set up and search and combing operations have been conducted at suspicious locations.

By increasing police patrolling in various areas, walk-through gates, metal detectors, video recording, CCT cameras, bomb disposal squads and all other arrangements including traffic matters have been completed.

SSP said that instructions have been issued to all DSPs and SHOs of the district to cooperate with the district administration.

Police officials were instructed that they will keep in touch with the administrators of the imambargahs, mosques, members of the peace committee, scholars and religious figures, in which no negligence will be tolerated, he added.

A joint control room has also been set up with the civil administration to monitor all matters.