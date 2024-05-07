All arrangements finalized to welcome Pakistani Hajj pilgrims : Director F&C

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH AL-MUNAWARAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalized its arrangements to welcome Pakistan's intending Hajj pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as the month-long pre-Hajj flights operation is set to commence on May 9.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are optimistic to a great extent that our pre-Hajj arrangements will ensure a smooth Hajj operation," Joint Secretary and Director of Facilitation and Coordination (F&C) Ahmed Nadeem Khan said in a media briefing at the Main Control Office (MCO) here.

He said this was an annual large-scale Hajj operation for the ministry, both in Pakistan and KSA, and they were making all-out efforts to make it hassle-free and ensure maximum facilitation.

The ministry has introduced several new initiatives, including discounted long and short packages, complimentary uniform baggage with QR coding, and essential items like head scarf for females and Ahraam belts for males. Additionally, a complimentary Hajj SIM card with data and minutes ensures connectivity throughout the journey.

The mandatory Hujjaj App, designed to educate, track and assist pilgrims in performing Hajj obligations, reflects the ministry's commitment to facilitating a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Addressing the Hajj supporting staff, including Mouvaineen, doctors, paramedics and seasonal staff, Nadeem Khan motivated them to deliver their best in extending maximum facilities to the guests of Allah Almighty arriving at the holy places of Makkah al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawarah in KSA.

He emphasized that their performance would be minutely evaluated, and no negligence would be tolerated.

In response to a question, Nadeem Khan said the ministry was gradually switching over its Hajj operation to end-to-end automation, and the launch of the Hajj app was one of its main features.

"We have completed 70-80% automation, and the rest will be done in due course." He said, adding currently 80-90 percent of intending pilgrims have been communicated through the Hajj App, shared information about their flights, accommodation, vaccination and visa approval.

All intending pilgrims, the director said, would be accommodated in residential buildings located in Markazia, from where Masjid e Nabvi and Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) are at just 15 to 20 minutes walking distance.

Ahmed Nadeem said over 8,000 Pakistanis have so far contacted the ministry through the Hajj app to discuss their issues regarding the spiritual journey, which have been cleared within no time, and a few are at various stages of resolution. "So far, over 60,000 are active users of the Hajj App, while the number of intending pilgrims under the government scheme stands at 67,000-plus."

Approximately 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform their religious obligation under both government and private schemes, and the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation is slated to take off on May 9, ferrying pilgrims to the revered destinations in KSA.