All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division

All arrangements for the general election in Mirpurkhas division have been completed, and the polling staff is moving towards the polling stations

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) All arrangements for the general election in Mirpurkhas division have been completed, and the polling staff is moving towards the polling stations.

According to District Information Department, a total of 160 Union Councils, 18 Town Committees, 3 Municipal Committees of 18 Tehsils, and 3 Municipal Committees—21 lakh, 78 thousand, and 341 voters out of a population of 46 lakh, 19 thousand, and 624—will be able to exercise their right to vote. 5 National Assembly seats across the division, 81 candidates, while 196 candidates are participating in the elections for 11 provincial assembly seats. There are a total of 117 candidates for the 2 national and 4 provincial assembly seats in Mirpurkhas district, of which 111 male candidates and 6 female candidates are participating.

There are a total of 74 candidates in 1 national and 3 provincial assembly seats in Umerkot district, of which 69 are male and 5 are female. There are 86 candidates for 2 national and 4 provincial seats in Tharparkar district, of which 85 male candidates and 1 female candidate are participating. The total number of registered voters in Mirpurkhas district is 8 lakh 65 thousand 400, of which 4 lakh 61 thousand 602 are male voters and 4 lakh 3 thousand 789 are female voters.

In Umerkot district, the total number of registered voters is 5 lakh 89 thousand 350, of which the number of male voters is 3 lakh 10 thousand 971 and the number of female voters is 2 lakh 78 thousand 379. The total number of registered voters in Tharparker district is 7 lakh 23 thousand 591, of which 3 lakh 92 thousand 395 are male voters and 3 lakh 31 thousand 196 are female voters. The number of women voters included.

The total number of registered voters across the division is 21 lakh 78 thousand 341, which includes 11 lakh 64 thousand 968 male voters and 10 lakh 13 thousand 373 female voters in Mirpurkhas.

In 1933, polling stations were established for the election process across the division. Which includes 656 polling stations in Mirpurkhas district, 494 polling stations in Umerkot, and 783 polling stations in Tharparkar district. 6 thousand 46 polling booths have been established across the division, including 3 thousand 177 male polling booths and 2 thousand 869 female polling booths.

Similarly, there will be a total of 2137 polling booths in Mirpurkhas district, including 1098 male polling booths and 1039 female polling booths. A total of 1847 polling booths will be established in Umerkot district; 8 security personnel at highly sensitive polling stations, 6 security personnel at sensitive polling stations, and 4 security personnel at normal polling stations will be on security duty.

A total of 22 thousand 196 polling staff of Mirpurkhas division have been trained for the election process, which includes 2 thousand 29 presiding officers, 2 thousand 29 senior assistant presiding officers, 12 thousand 92 assistant presiding officers, and 6 thousand 46 polling officers.

In which 689 presiding officers, 689 senior assistant presiding officers, 4 thousand 274 assistant presiding officers, and 2 thousand 137 polling officers have been appointed in Mirpurkhas district, a total of 7 thousand 789 staff have been appointed. which will include 515 presiding officers, 515 senior assistant presiding officers, 3 thousand 694 assistant presiding officers, and 1 thousand 847 polling officers. A total of 7,836 staff have been appointed for the election process at the polling station in Tharparkar district, which will include 825 presiding officers, 825 senior assistant presiding officers, 4,124 assistant presiding officers, and 2,062 polling officers.