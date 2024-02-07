All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi

All arrangements have been finalized to facilitate over 9.2 million registered voters of the largest city of the country to elect 22 members of the National and 47 members of the provincial assemblies in the general elections 2024 on February 08

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) All arrangements have been finalized to facilitate over 9.2 million registered voters of the largest city of the country to elect 22 members of the National and 47 members of the provincial assemblies in the general elections 2024 on February 08.

According to the ECP's statistics regarding voters in seven districts, Karachi Central has 2,144,926 registered voters, district East 1,687,810, district Korangi 1,512,026, South 1,270,564, West 954,828, Kemari 891,214 and Malir 824,873 voters respectively.

As many as 1995 candidates are in the run for 22 seats of National and 47 seats of Sindh assemblies in Karachi. Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh Sharifullah along with Joint PEC Sindh Sardar Nazar Abbas and Commissioner Karachi Muhammed Saleem Rajput visited display centres set up in different districts of Karachi division and reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of election material.

The polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm without any break while the counting of votes will be started just after polling time is over . Form 45 will be issued to the candidates or their representatives by the presiding officer at the polling stations while Returning officers will announce the provisional result on Form 47 at RO office.

The voters are asked to bring their original ID card as it is mandatory for voting and a copy of the ID card will not be acceptable to cast vote.

2779 buildings have been acquired in Karachi where 5342 polling stations have been established. 3038 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, only 128 polling stations are normal in whole Karachi which are located in district East.

Polling stations (PSs) in six districts of Karachi are declared as sensitive, in which 3038 PSs are highly sensitive. Highest number of sensitive PSs are situated in district West where all 676 PSs have been declared highly sensitive. 655 PSs in Central have been declared sensitive, while 600 as highly sensitive.

Korangi is also declared highly sensitive where 170 PSs are sensitive and 582 are highly sensitive. In district East. 471 PSs are highly sensitive and 311 are sensitive while only 128 are normal.

As many as 345 PSs of Kemari district are sensitive and 251 are highly sensitive. 383 PSs are sensitive while 179 are highly sensitive in Malir district. 306 sensitive and 279 PSs in South are declared as highly sensitive.

The Sindh government has imposed complete ban on the display of weapons during the general election-2024. The police, rangers, and the army will be on high alert to maintain law and order and respond in case of any untoward situation.

Only polling staff will be allowed inside the polling booth on election day, while rangers and police will perform their duties outside the polling stations. The process of distribution of polling material from nine centres in seven districts of the city started early in the morning and is expected to be completed by late Wednesday night.

In a briefing during the apex committee recent meeting, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar informed that army troops have been deployed across Sindh to perform duties in the third tier during the general elections.

Caretaker Home Minister of Sindh Brigadier (Rtd) Hariz Nawaz visited various highly sensitive PSs of the metropolis and reviewed the security arrangements. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja paid a visit to the Commerce College polling station located near PIDC and interacted with the police personnel who were on duty at the polling station.

He instructed the officers to enhance the security measures to ensure the safety of voters, candidates, polling staff, and materials by maintaining a strong police presence in and around the polling stations. Four policemen will be deployed at normal polling station, five at sensitive and seven at highly sensitive polling stations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui also briefed the Quick Response Force (QRF) at the SSP Office regarding General Election 2024 and briefed regarding the election duties to the QRF established in connection with the elections.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management board has also finalized cleaning work around 4492 of 5180 polling stations in seven districts of Karachi, to facilitate the voters on election day.