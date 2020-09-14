UrduPoint.com
All Arrangements Made For Opening Of Schools From Tuesday

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:36 PM

All arrangements made for opening of schools from Tuesday

All arrangements have been made for resumption of classes of secondary and higher secondary students in all government schools in the district from Tuesday, Sept 15

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been made for resumption of classes of secondary and higher secondary students in all government schools in the district from Tuesday, Sept 15.

The educational institutions had been closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid visited several government schools and reviewed the arrangements made for resumption of classes.

The DC said that 9th, 10th 11th and 12th year classes would resume on Tuesday, as per the Punjab government policy. He said that classes would be held from 7:30am to 1pm daily. He said all staff members, teachers and students must wear face-masks besides adopting all anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Punjab government.

The DC said that all private educational institutions would also follow the SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

