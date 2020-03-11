UrduPoint.com
All Arrangements Set For Upcoming Tableeghi Ijtima In Barikot: DPO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) ::All security and traffic arrangements have been finalized for upcoming Tableeghi congregation to be held from April 2-5 in the district, said DPO Mohammad Qasim Khan.

He expressed these views while inspecting the arrangements in proposed ground of Tableeghi congregation at Barikot area here on Wednesday.

The DPO said that large numbers of people and Ulema were expected to attend the congregation.

He informed that preparations for security and traffic plans were being in progress while traffic would be diverted on Shamozai Kanjoo Road during congregation. He said that large number of traffic and police jawans would be deputed from April 2 to 5 around the congregation to secure the expected guests.

He said that the congregation would also be monitored through CCTV cameras.

