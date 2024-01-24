All Arrangements Swiftly Completing For General Election: Commissioner Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Chattha, stated that steps are being taken to ensure the completion of all arrangements in accordance with the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Chattha, stated that steps are being taken to ensure the completion of all arrangements in accordance with the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
He expressed these views on Wednesday at the DC office in Attock while presiding over the meeting organized to discuss the preparations for the general elections.
During the meeting, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, DPO Attock Dr. Ghiyas Gul Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Attock, Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock, Adnan Anjum Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Attock, Maleeha Itsar, District Election Commissioner Attock, Noor Al Khattab, District Monitoring Officer Imran Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner, District-wide Returning Officers, and Assistant Returning Officers were also present.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Attock elaborated that arrangements are underway for elections involving two
National Assembly and five Provincial Assembly seats across six tehsils in the Attock district.
A total of 1,017 polling stations have been established throughout the district, where 11,064 personnel will be assigned election duties.
He emphasized that all candidates have been instructed to fully adhere to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
While during the briefing to Commissioner Rawalpindi and RPO Rawalpindi regarding security, DPO Attock stated that foolproof security would be provided in the Attock district on the occasion of the general elections. More than four thousand police personnel will be appointed for this purpose.
In addition to this, comprehensive arrangements will be made for the better provision of municipal services. Control rooms will also be established at the district and Tehsil levels, from where all activities will be closely monitored on Election Day.
At the end of meeting the Commissioner Rawalpindi instructed that all relevant arrangements should be completed soon in Attock district in connection with the general elections, and the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission should be enforced.
All possible facilities should be provided to the voters, and all activities should be strictly monitored on the day. Special measures should be taken for sensitive polling stations. All officers of the district administration should remain in constant communication and inform higher officers of the situation moment by moment.
Later, Commissioner Rawalpindi and RPO Rawalpindi along with the officers of the district administration also visited the control room and various polling stations.
