All Arrangements To Be Made On Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that lighting, cleanliness and other arrangements will be made inside the boundaries and routes of the cemeteries to facilitate the citizens going to the graveyard for Fateha khawani on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat
A facilitation centre will be established at all the graveyards with deployment of city wardens, 1122 ambulance a fire tender and tanker of drinking water and a team of city wardens will be deployed for the movement and parking of vehicles outside the cemeteries, he said this while addressing a meeting held in his office on Tuesday regarding the arrangements for Shab-e-Barat.
Municipal Commissioner S.M.Afzal Zaidi, Director General Technical Services, Director General Parks, Senior Director Coordination, Director Municipal Services, Director Cemetery, Director City Warden, Chief Fire Officer, Chief Engineer Electrical and other officers were also present on the occasion.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a large number of citizens come to the graves of their relatives and friends to offer Fateha on Shab-e-Barat, so keeping in view the past experiences, all arrangements should be made including cleaning of the roads around the cemeteries, lighting and water supply.
He directed the Senior Director Municipal Services to visit all graveyards, especially Mohammad Shah Graveyard, Sakhi Hasan, Mewa Shah, Azeempura and Model Colony cemeteries and ensure cleanliness arrangements.
The Mayor Karachi said that the Director Graveyard has been appointed as the focal person in connection with all the arrangements, so all the departments will remain in touch with the director cemetery and ensure the implementation of the instructions received in this regard.
He said that arrangements have been made in all the graveyards run by KMC regarding Shab-e-Barat, every effort is being made so that there is no shortage anywhere, disinfectant spray and city wardens are also being deployed around the cemeteries, which will help in traffic flow and better arrangements on narrow streets and roads, providing better facilities to the citizens is the top priority.
The civic administration should play its effective role, especially during holy festivals and important occasions.
