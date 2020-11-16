UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Aspects Must Be Taken Into Account While Dealing With Population Growth Issue: Dr Alvi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:04 PM

All aspects must be taken into account while dealing with population growth issue: Dr Alvi

:President Dr Arif Alvi said that it was highly important to identify needs as well as resources to achieve desired goals in any field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said that it was highly important to identify needs as well as resources to achieve desired goals in any field.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Population Welfare at Governor's House here on Monday.

President Alvi said that ulema should be engaged to create awareness on important health matters such as breastfeeding, nutrition, maternal nutrition and other related matters.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that while dealing with population growth issue all aspects should be taken into account.

He said that media could play a vibrant role in spreading the message to control high growth of population, and appreciated that during COVID-19 pandemic media effectively created awareness among people regarding adoption of precautionary measures in order to stay safe from coronavirus.

President was briefed on initiatives related to population welfare in the meeting. During the meeting various suggestions were given for effective implementation of ideas aimed to control burgeoning population.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Population Welfare Minister Muhamad Hashim Dogar, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Sultan and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Population Welfare Media All From Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of the Permanent ..

10 minutes ago

Infinix Note 8 – Revamping the smartphone experi ..

12 minutes ago

Arsenal a winner with UN in signing Climate Action ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to be special partner at CAEXPO to be hel ..

1 minute ago

Melbourne cancels annual New Year Eve fireworks sh ..

1 minute ago

British PM 'fit as a butcher's dog' but self-isola ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.