All aspects must be taken into account while dealing with population growth issue: Dr Alvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said that it was highly important to identify needs as well as resources to achieve desired goals in any field.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Population Welfare at Governor's House here on Monday.

President Alvi said that ulema should be engaged to create awareness on important health matters such as breastfeeding, nutrition, maternal nutrition and other related matters.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that while dealing with population growth issue all aspects should be taken into account.

He said that media could play a vibrant role in spreading the message to control high growth of population, and appreciated that during COVID-19 pandemic media effectively created awareness among people regarding adoption of precautionary measures in order to stay safe from coronavirus.

President was briefed on initiatives related to population welfare in the meeting. During the meeting various suggestions were given for effective implementation of ideas aimed to control burgeoning population.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Population Welfare Minister Muhamad Hashim Dogar, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Sultan and others were also present in the meeting.