All Aspects Of Sacred Life Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Is Beacon For Humanity

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Rafi Ullah has said that each and every aspect of the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon for humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Rafi Ullah has said that each and every aspect of the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon for humanity.

According to official sources here on Friday, he said that Alhamra would highlight the glorious life of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) in all ceremonies of 'Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH).

' He said that in connection with the ceremonies of 'Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) a calligraphy exhibition would be held in Alhamra on October 3 with a title 'The Holy Names of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).'Mehfil-e-Naat would be held on October 4, Mehfil-e-Milad on October 5 and Mehfil-e-Samaa on October 6.

Husn-e-Qirat competition would be held on October 7 while Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) for women would be held on October 9.

