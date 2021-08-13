All attached departments of Parliamentary Affairs' Ministry to be digitalized: Babar Awan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said that revolutionary programs are being formulated for harmonization in information technology and all departments of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would be digitalized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said that revolutionary programs are being formulated for harmonization in information technology and all departments of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would be digitalized.

According to details, Babar Awan, Advisor to PM Imran Khan on Parliamentary Affairs, while referring to digitization in parliamentary affairs, said that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is fully implementing the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan Vision. Work is being started on digitization within the affairs, revolutionary programs are being formulated to adapt to the requirements of information technology.

He said that there was an urgent need to set up an integrated database to enhance the efficiency of government agencies, adding that the e-governance platform would provide an opportunity to government agencies to provide better services.

The affairs of the Ministry, he said, will be taken forward in a transparent, accountable and efficient manner through digitalization.

Babar Awan said that e-governance needs to be promoted in all departments of the ministry with the help of modern IT solutions as the world is moving towards digitalization and the future belongs to it. He said that it will bring transparency and this process will make all the affairs of the ministry paperless, which will save time as well as expenses.