UrduPoint.com

All Attached Departments Of Parliamentary Affairs' Ministry To Be Digitalized: Babar Awan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:05 PM

All attached departments of Parliamentary Affairs' Ministry to be digitalized: Babar Awan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said that revolutionary programs are being formulated for harmonization in information technology and all departments of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would be digitalized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said that revolutionary programs are being formulated for harmonization in information technology and all departments of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would be digitalized.

According to details, Babar Awan, Advisor to PM Imran Khan on Parliamentary Affairs, while referring to digitization in parliamentary affairs, said that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is fully implementing the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan Vision. Work is being started on digitization within the affairs, revolutionary programs are being formulated to adapt to the requirements of information technology.

He said that there was an urgent need to set up an integrated database to enhance the efficiency of government agencies, adding that the e-governance platform would provide an opportunity to government agencies to provide better services.

The affairs of the Ministry, he said, will be taken forward in a transparent, accountable and efficient manner through digitalization.

Babar Awan said that e-governance needs to be promoted in all departments of the ministry with the help of modern IT solutions as the world is moving towards digitalization and the future belongs to it. He said that it will bring transparency and this process will make all the affairs of the ministry paperless, which will save time as well as expenses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Babar Awan All Government

Recent Stories

China provided about 800 mln doses of COVID-19 vac ..

China provided about 800 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to world: Vice FM

2 minutes ago
 Senate body for amendment in Port Qasim Authority ..

Senate body for amendment in Port Qasim Authority Bill, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan relaxes visa policy for stranded journali ..

Pakistan relaxes visa policy for stranded journalists, media workers in Afghanis ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Hermitage Museum Accuses Rammstein Vocalis ..

Russian Hermitage Museum Accuses Rammstein Vocalist of Copyright Violation

2 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions On Omani Broker Allegedly Smu ..

US Imposes Sanctions On Omani Broker Allegedly Smuggling Iranian Oil - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Public hearings vital part of EIA process: EPA DG

Public hearings vital part of EIA process: EPA DG

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.