All available resources being utilized to cope with smog: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Monday said that all available

resources were being utilized to reduce impacts of smog in the city of saints.

He stated this while visiting an awareness camp about environmental pollution

here. He said the district administration had launched extensive efforts across

the district to cope with pollution and smog. He said that over 30 kilns had been

demolished and filled with water to prevent further operation, adding that all kilns

which had not adopted Zigzag technology were completely shutdown.

In the past two days, he said more than 20 industrial units that failed to meet

environmental standards were sealed. He said no commercial vehicle would be

allowed to ply on roads without passing a technical inspection.

Wasim Hamid Sandhu said, in order to curb pollution from burning waste and crop

residues, 50 cases had been filed against violators across the district.

Meanwhile, a district-wide water-spraying campaign was underway to reduce

dust and minimize smog-related health risks.