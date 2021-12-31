UrduPoint.com

All Available Resources Being Utilized To Curb Malaria In Balochistan: DG Health

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 07:46 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :All available resources are being utilized to reduce the spread of malaria in Balochistan in the larger interest of public health.

These views were expressed on Friday by Balochistan Director General Health Dr Noor Mohammad Qazi, Additional Secretary Health Abdul Qadir and Provincial Head Malaria Control Program Dr Mir Khalid Qambrani in two meetings to review the performance of all districts under the Malaria Program.

The meeting was attended by Director Malaria Control Program Islamabad Muhammad Mukhtar, Staff Officer Health Secretary Shaukat Zehri, District Health Officers, Global Fund, BRSP and representatives of TIH.

Director Malaria Control Program Islamabad Muhammad Mukhtar gave his valuable opinion during the presentation of districts in the meeting.

Director General Health Balochistan Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi said that the provision of medical treatment to the people was one of the top priorities of the government.

In the light of the directives of Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah and Health Secretary Dr Noorul Haq Baloch, all available resources will be utilized to control the spread of malaria in the province, he said adding that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He said that District Health Officers and Deputy District Health Officers should take effective and practical measures to control the spread of malaria in their respective areas and provide awareness to the people regarding prevention of malaria. Additional Secretary Health Abdul Qadir said that Balochistan would provide all possible assistance to the provincial programs and districts for the eradication of malaria in order to curb the spread of malaria in the province.

He said the Department of Health has ensured the provision of funds to all District Health Officers to prevent the spread of HIV and its spread.

Seminars are also being organized from time to time to create awareness among the citizens about the need to control the spread of malaria. The set goals can be achieved, he concluded.

