All Available Resources Being Utilized To Develop Rural Areas Of Balochistan: Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

All available resources being utilized to develop rural areas of Balochistan: Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said all available resources were being utilized for the development of rural areas in order to remove backwardness of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said all available resources were being utilized for the development of rural areas in order to remove backwardness of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Washuk area, the other day.

BAP's central leader and Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Longove, former provincial minister Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and large number of workers attended the ceremony.

The chief minister said a comprehensive plan was being implemented for development of province on equality basis, adding, hefty funds were being spent on ongoing growth schemes.

He said the government was making all out efforts for provision of facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps, adding, the accelerating works of development schemes were being continued in rural areas.

The Federal government had also launched mega projects in Balochistan in order to bring the province at par with other provinces as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to see Balochistan on the path of development, he said.

