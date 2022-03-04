All available resources being utilized to make 'Mah-e-Shajar Kari' campaign a success: Forest Officer

All available resources were being utilized to make 'Mah-e-Shajar Kari' campaign a success said Range Forest Officer, Extension, Punjab Forest Department, Sher Afzal Raja

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :All available resources were being utilized to make 'Mah-e-Shajar Kari' campaign a success said Range Forest Officer, Extension, Punjab Forest Department, Sher Afzal Raja.

He informed that the plantation campaign was in full-swing and earnest efforts were being made to make the ongoing spring plantation drive 2022 a success.

He said that a large number of saplings were planted on thousands acre barren land only in rural areas of Chakwal Range.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success and join the government in her efforts to achieve the target of a protected environment for the future generations.

The Forest Officer said that Pakistan was blessed with immense natural resources, adding it was the responsibility of every person to contribute towards protecting the environment through the plantation.

Pakistan's policy of combating climate change effects has been widely acknowledged in the world. The citizens and students of schools and colleges were being motivated and involved in the spring plantation campaign, he added.

He said, the authorities concerned should also make efforts to spread awareness about importance of trees and plantation campaign.

He said that this time, 'Mah-e-Shajar Kari' (plantation month) was being celebrated under the spring plantation drive 2022.

The Punjab government had set a plantations' target of 16.2 million saplings for Rawalpindi division under spring plantation drive 2022, he added.

He said that the government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami program is aimed at protecting our future generations.

