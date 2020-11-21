All available resources to be utilized for public safety from coronavirus: Commissioner Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Akhonzada Saturday said that all resources should be utilized to deal with the second wave of Corona virus.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting in his office on the steps taken to control the corona virus and the current situation. Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah, Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tribal District South Waziristan Fahidullah were present on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), District Health Officers, Technical Support Officer, Public Health Coordinator, LHW Coordinator besides officers and representatives of the Health Department and other concerned departments.

Briefing during the meeting. Technical Support Officer Dr. Majid Saleem said that 541 cases of Corona virus were reported in Dera Ismail Khan while 17 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. There are 54 active cases while 20 deaths have been reported from Corona so far.

He said 105 cases of Corona virus have been reported in Tank district whereas three cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases is 19. Similarly, 136 cases have been reported in Tribal District South Waziristan while two cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases is 40.

A total of 656 cases of corona have been reported across the division. Samples of more than 100 people are being collected on a daily basis in Dera Ismail Khan, which is more than the target. Sampling is being carried out in Tank District and South Waziristan on a daily basis as per the set target.

Dera Ismail Khan District has a positive case reporting rate of 1.2%, Tank District is also 1.2% and South Waziristan is 2.4%.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Akhonzada said that the severity of the second wave of Corona virus is high so a policy of lockdown and smart lockdown should be adopted in the areas where more cases are being reported.

He directed to eradicate the corona virus, full implementation of the SOPs should also be ensured and for this purpose markets, markets, transport bases, wedding halls, schools, restaurants, banks, etc. should be visited regularly while immediate action should be taken in case of violation.

All SOPs, especially those using masks and maintaining social distance should be ensured. He appreciated the services of the health department and front line workers in eradicating the corona virus. He appealed that just as the precautionary measures taken during the first wave of corona virus had managed to minimize the damage to the corona virus, so the second wave of corona virus is now just as dangerous. The numbers are on the rise, so don't miss out on precautionary measures to work together to defeat the second wave of Corona.

Later, while briefing the Commissioner Dera on the situation of dengue virus, it was informed that no case of dengue has been reported this year while dengue larvae were not reported during surveillance. In addition, the health department is in the process of checking the houses, ponds and other suitable places for breeding of dengue and sampling is being done continuously.

On this occasion, Commissioner Dera said that it was welcome that no case of dengue was reported. He said that while the concerned departments were performing their duties well, the people should also take precautionary measures against dengue.

Wear full-sleeved clothing to avoid mosquitoes, use mosquito repellent sprays and coils, use nets on doors and windows in homes and do not leave clean water behind to ensure complete control of mosquito breeding.