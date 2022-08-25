All available resources to be utilized for relief of flood victims: Commissioner Aamir

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq on Thursday said the flood affected people would not be left alone in this testing time and the administration was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the affected people.

During a visit to the flood affected areas and the relief camp in Tehsil Paroa, the commissioner directed the departments concerned to provide all possible facilities to the flood victims in the camp, and ensure fair distribution of relief goods among the affectees.

He also visited the free medical camps established by the health department and directed the officials to ensure the provision of medicines and other healthcare facilities to the people, especially the flood victims, to protect them from epidemics.

Aamir said, "These are natural calamities. May Allah Almighty have mercy on everyone."The commissioner was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Karamatullah, representatives of finance department, TMA, public representatives and local elders.