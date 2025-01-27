Open Menu

All Available Resources To Be Utilized For Welfare Of Visually Impaired Persons : AD Pirzado

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 07:38 PM

All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons : AD Pirzado

General Secretary Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind AD Pirzado Monday said that all available resources were being utilized for the welfare of the visually impaired

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) General Secretary Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind AD Pirzado Monday said that all available resources were being utilized for the welfare of the visually impaired.

He expressed these views on the occasion of distributing bed sheets and warm clothes to a large number of visually impaired people. Madam Shahnaz, in-charge of the organization was also present.

Pirzado said that HWAB is the only organization of the blind that provides ration and treatment to the blind without any discrimination.

He further said that I appeal to the benefactors to financially support our organization so that more and more visually impaired people can be helped.

The people with blind impairments were being provided free education and technical education so that they can learn different crafts and live a dignified life in the society.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s s ..

Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities

8 minutes ago
 Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

21 minutes ago
 Lebanese try again to return to southern border vi ..

Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages

3 minutes ago
 SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on J ..

SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on January 29

8 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western c ..

Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western condemnation

3 minutes ago
 Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis champions ..

Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club

3 minutes ago
Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House o ..

Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House of Parliament

4 minutes ago
 Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster ..

Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan

4 minutes ago
 All available resources to be utilized for welfare ..

All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons ..

4 minutes ago
 SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulation ..

SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 2015

5 minutes ago
 IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person

IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person

5 minutes ago
 DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote ..

DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote healthcare sector jobs at Ara ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan