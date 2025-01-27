All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons : AD Pirzado

- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 07:38 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) General Secretary Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind AD Pirzado Monday said that all available resources were being utilized for the welfare of the visually impaired.
He expressed these views on the occasion of distributing bed sheets and warm clothes to a large number of visually impaired people. Madam Shahnaz, in-charge of the organization was also present.
Pirzado said that HWAB is the only organization of the blind that provides ration and treatment to the blind without any discrimination.
He further said that I appeal to the benefactors to financially support our organization so that more and more visually impaired people can be helped.
The people with blind impairments were being provided free education and technical education so that they can learn different crafts and live a dignified life in the society.
