All available resources to be utilized to address residents' complaints: CEO RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :All available would be utilized to address complaints of the residents said newly appointed Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Imran Gulzar.

The members of all the wards including Vice President, RCB Malik Munir Ahmed, Malik Muhammad Usman Khan, Arshad Mehmood Qureshi, Rashid Ahmed Khan, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Malik Amjad Hussain, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Malik, Chaudhary Shakoor Ahmed, Sagheer Ahmed and Khurram Gul during a meeting welcomed the newly appointed CEO here on Thursday and also apprised him the problems being faced in their Constituencies. Secretary Cantonment Board, Qaiser Mahmood was also present on the occasion.

Imran Gulzar assured the members that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems of the residents.

He said that the solution of the problems of the people would be his first priority as the good governance would be ensured through curtailing complaints of the people.

On the occasion, the CEO issued directives to the heads of all the departments to resolve the complaints of the residents within shortest possible time frame.

The construction work on ongoing development projects should also be completed as soon as possible and there should be no compromise on quality of construction work.

The CEO expressed the hope that all the members of the cantonment board would also extend their support to make the revenue recovery campaign a success.