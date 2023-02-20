All available resources to provide relief to people: Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Monday held a meeting with the administrative officers of the Sukkur at his office here.

Addressing the meeting, he said that officers must observe punctuality and that administrative matters should be completed efficiently. He said that officers should use all available resources to provide relief to the people. He said that steps should be taken to complete the ongoing development projects at a specific time.

He said that matters related to health and education should be prioritized.

The Divisional Commissioner directed that the Sukkur district should take steps for the improvement of their cities. Proper planning should be done to eliminate encroachment, improve sanitation, promote plantation, reduce traffic accidents, and construct drainage projects.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas and other revenue officers attended the meeting.