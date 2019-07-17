All available resources utilized to cope with locust threat: Commissioner Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that all available resources were utilized to cope with threat of locust

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that all available resources were utilized to cope with threat of locust.

He was addressing a seminar on "Elimination of Locusts" organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai, Director Agriculture Research Institute Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch, representative of Sindh Abadgar board Sayed Nadeem Shah Jamote, Deans of different faculties of the university had also attended the seminar.

The Commissioner said the government had initiated timely action to cope with locust threat. Sindh Chief Minister also paid visits of different areas of the province and personally monitored the situation, he added.

He informed that Sindh Govt also released funds to face this threat.

Baloch suggested to hold such seminars and exhibitions for awareness of the growers so that locust threat could be dealt with efficient techniques. He assured that government will implement all recommendations of agricultural experts in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai while addressing the seminar said after 22 years locust once again attacked our agricultural crops.

He suggested that agricultural experts should conduct research about locust threats and must present their recommendations about how it could be faced.

He said that Sindh Agriculture University was not only providing agriculture education but it had played pivotal role in resolving the issues related to agriculture sector of the country.

He said that in SAU research thesis of the students would only be approved after submission of urdu and Sindhi translations of the thesis.

Prof. Dr. Imran Khatri of plant protection faculty briefed the seminar about locust threat and told the participants about how it had entered into Pakistan.

Dr. Shehzad Nahioon, recently returned from China after completing PhD, briefed the seminar that drone technology could be used to eliminate locust. He stressed upon government to introduce drone technology to cope with locust threat.

The Dean faculty of crop protection Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghani Lanjar, Prof. Abdullah A Arijo and others also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of agriculture experts, students and faculty members of Sindh Agriculture University were participated the seminar.