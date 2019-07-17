UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Available Resources Utilized To Cope With Locust Threat: Commissioner Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

All available resources utilized to cope with locust threat: Commissioner Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that all available resources were utilized to cope with threat of locust

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that all available resources were utilized to cope with threat of locust.

He was addressing a seminar on "Elimination of Locusts" organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai, Director Agriculture Research Institute Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch, representative of Sindh Abadgar board Sayed Nadeem Shah Jamote, Deans of different faculties of the university had also attended the seminar.

The Commissioner said the government had initiated timely action to cope with locust threat. Sindh Chief Minister also paid visits of different areas of the province and personally monitored the situation, he added.

He informed that Sindh Govt also released funds to face this threat.

Baloch suggested to hold such seminars and exhibitions for awareness of the growers so that locust threat could be dealt with efficient techniques. He assured that government will implement all recommendations of agricultural experts in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai while addressing the seminar said after 22 years locust once again attacked our agricultural crops.

He suggested that agricultural experts should conduct research about locust threats and must present their recommendations about how it could be faced.

He said that Sindh Agriculture University was not only providing agriculture education but it had played pivotal role in resolving the issues related to agriculture sector of the country.

He said that in SAU research thesis of the students would only be approved after submission of urdu and Sindhi translations of the thesis.

Prof. Dr. Imran Khatri of plant protection faculty briefed the seminar about locust threat and told the participants about how it had entered into Pakistan.

Dr. Shehzad Nahioon, recently returned from China after completing PhD, briefed the seminar that drone technology could be used to eliminate locust. He stressed upon government to introduce drone technology to cope with locust threat.

The Dean faculty of crop protection Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghani Lanjar, Prof. Abdullah A Arijo and others also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of agriculture experts, students and faculty members of Sindh Agriculture University were participated the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Drone Chief Minister Technology Education China Agriculture Hyderabad Tando Jam All From Government Sind Abadgar Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

46 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.