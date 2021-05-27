All available resources utilized to eradicate polio: DC Khairpur.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Tariq Chandio on Thursday has said all available resources were being utilized to eradicate polio.

During the upcoming drive, over 68,907 children below the age of five will be immunised against the disease with different polio teams constituted to administer the crucial drops.

While presiding over a meeting in this connection, at his office, the DC said the drive would start from June 7 and will be continue till June 11 in all eight districts of the Khairpur.

"We have taken special measures to further strengthen coverage during the anti-polio drive," he said, adding that senior staff of the district health department has been deputed to monitor activities during the campaign.

Special counters were established at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to children.

He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and must administer anti-polio drops to their children.