UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Available Resources Utilized To Eradicate Polio: DC Khairpur.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

All available resources utilized to eradicate polio: DC Khairpur.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Tariq Chandio on Thursday has said all available resources were being utilized to eradicate polio.

During the upcoming drive, over 68,907 children below the age of five will be immunised against the disease with different polio teams constituted to administer the crucial drops.

While presiding over a meeting in this connection, at his office, the DC said the drive would start from June 7 and will be continue till June 11 in all eight districts of the Khairpur.

"We have taken special measures to further strengthen coverage during the anti-polio drive," he said, adding that senior staff of the district health department has been deputed to monitor activities during the campaign.

Special counters were established at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to children.

He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and must administer anti-polio drops to their children.

Related Topics

Polio Khairpur June All From Airport

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

2 minutes ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

35 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

45 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

1 hour ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.