All Available Resources Utilizing To Eradicate Malaria Diseases In Balochistan: Dr. Khalid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:13 AM

Director of Malaria Control Program Balochistan Dr. Mir Khalid Qambrani on Tuesday said that the Malaria Control Program in collaboration with all stakeholders is using all available resources to reduce the disease burden and eradicate malaria from Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Director of Malaria Control Program Balochistan Dr. Mir Khalid Qambrani on Tuesday said that the Malaria Control Program in collaboration with all stakeholders is using all available resources to reduce the disease burden and eradicate malaria from Balochistan. The current grant in collaboration with the Malaria Control Program will distribute mosquito nets in 10 districts of Balochistan province, he said while addressing a meeting on malaria situation and control in Balochistan at the conference hall of Director General Health Services Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Director Malaria Control Islamabad Dr.

Muhammad Mukhtar, Advisor Malaria Program Pakistan Dr. Majeed Jaffer, Chief Epidemiologist Balochistan Malaria Control Program Dr. Ahmed Baloch, WHO, PPHI, TIH, BRSP, NRS and representatives of the Global Fund.

The meeting discussed the new arrangements for the grant for Malaria Control for 2021-23 and its implementation in Balochistan.

At the meeting, all stakeholders discussed their progress in malaria control and jointly agreed to use all available resources to reduce the disease burden and eradicate malaria in all districts of Balochistan.

DMC Islamabad expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by VBD Control Program Balochistan for malaria control.

