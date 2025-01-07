All Bahawalpur debate competition held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and Pakistan Debating Society, All Bahawalpur Quaid-e-Azam Debating Competition was held with great enthusiasm and participation.

The event was jointly organized by the Agriculture Society of IUB and the Pakistan Debating Society Bahawalpur. Participants showcased their eloquence and debating skills in both urdu and English categories.

In Urdu debate competition, Syed Fasih Ul Hassan clinched first position; Ms.

Sabeen Razaaque got scond and Ghulam Mustafa third position, respectively while in English debate competition, Ms. Iqra Kanwal got first position, Muhammad Makki second and Muhammad Aalian third position, respectively.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi and Additional Director, Students Affairs, IUB, Dr. Adnan Bukhari also attended the event.

The panel of judges, comprising Rashid Saeedi, Hanzla Zameer, and Heera Gul, meticulously evaluated the participants to determine the winners.