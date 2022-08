NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Accounts office and all Banks of Shaheed Benazirabad shall remain open on August 27, 28, 2022 for the payments under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

All the departments/offices engaged in Relief and Rescue Operation in Rain Emergency-2022 shall also remain open Saturday, Sunday.