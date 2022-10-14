All Bannu Naat Khawani, Qirat competition concludes

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :'All Bannu Naat Khawani, Qirat Competition' organized by the district administration in collaboration with the Youth Affairs department concluded here on Friday.

A number of citizens including both male and female belonging to Bannu district took part in the competition whether they belong to any school, college, university and madrassa or none of them.

Ten best Naat Khawan and ten best Qura male were selected during qualifying rounds which continued during the current week.

During the final round of the competition, the first three best male Naat Khawan and Qura were selected and Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt(retd) Auan Haider Gondal awarded cash awards to them in a ceremony.

District Youth Affairs Officer Kamran Khan was also present beside other officials and participants of the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC appreciated all those who took part in the competition and congratulated the winning contestants.

He said that the purpose of the competition was to encourage those who loved Naat Khawani and Qirat.