(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bannu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The final round of All Bannu Naat and Qirat competition organised by the District Youth Affairs will be held on Friday.

The competition was open to the people of the district. The department has asked all the residents of the district to participate in qualifying rounds of the event which continued here on Tuesday.

During the qualifying rounds, ten best Naat Khawan and ten best Qura will be shortlisted for the final round.

During the final round of the competition, the first three position holders would be selected from each category and they would be awarded with cash prizes.

The qualifying round for female contestants will take place on Wednesday. The district administration has said that only females will be allowed to enter the hall and female judges will select the best contestants.