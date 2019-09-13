All barriers to trade activities to be removed: Commissioner

Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahu said on Friday that all barriers to trade activities would be removed with consultation of traders' community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahu said on Friday that all barriers to trade activities would be removed with consultation of traders' community.

In a meeting with a delegation of small industries union, he appealed to traders to cooperate with the administration for making the city clean and beautiful.

He said that price control magistrates would be given proper training to make better input with regard to their checking of markets.

He ordered for conducting dengue spray and making functional all water filtration plants in the city.

Trade union representatives said on the occasion that small industries make 38 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) of the economy. They requested commissioner to improve cleanliness system in the city.