All Basic Human Facilities Provided To Prisoners: DIG Gondal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Rawalpindi Region Saeedullah Gondal on Monday said that all basic human facilities including quality food and drink, health and Quran education are being provided to the prisoners in the prisons

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Rawalpindi Region Saeedullah Gondal on Monday said that all basic human facilities including quality food and drink, health and Quran education are being provided to the prisoners in the prisons.

"A doctor for the mental health of the prisoners and a lawyer for legal support are also deputed," he said.

"The process of ensuring the supply of prisons continues and instructions have been issued for inter-provincial transfer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prisoners and follow-up of the cases of prisoners eligible for release on parole.

The best arrangements and facilities in Attock Jail are satisfactory," he said.

He inspected the Vocational Training Center, Juvenile Ward, Kitchen Prisoners, Remand and Prisoner Barracks, Prison Hospital, Rehabilitation Center for Drug Addicted Prisoners and PCO and issued orders regarding security.

Superintendent Jail Farrukh Rasheed and Deputy Superintendent Jail Afzal Waraich briefed them.

The DIG also laid the foundation stone of the mosque in the jail and also received a briefing about the construction works.

