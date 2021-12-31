All basic necessities of life to be ensured in PK-76 constituency: Asif Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Revival Peshawar Asif Khan has said that efforts were being made for ensuring all basic necessities of life in the PK-76 constituency.

He expressed these views while visiting an under construction building for the funeral prayers (Janaza Gha) in Basheerabad.

He said the office for the union council's chairman would be built which will consist of a dispensary, a reading room and a jirga hall for the people of the area.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of work and these projects would be completed on time.

Accompanied by Communication and Works(C&W) department officials, Asif Khan was given a briefing about all ongoing projects in the area.

He also inspected the tube wells constructed by WSSP in Bashirabad and got information about the work done on the tube wells. He also issued directives to construct a sidewall on Badhni Nallah.